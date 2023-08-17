The youngsters were able to pick up their results from 8am today, Thursday, August 17 - though many pupils who had applied for university already knew whether they had been offered a place on their chosen course.

Grades in Wales were expected to drop this summer as exam boards and schools recalibrated to pre-pandemic levels.

The students picking up their A-level results today were the same cohort who had their GCSE studies and exams turned upside-down by the Covid lockdown.

All A-level students at Llanwern High who applied for university have achieved a place on their chosen course and almost all have been offered a place at their first choice.

Millie Tulloch and Sara Hetti (Image: Newsquest)

Friends Millie Tulloch and Sara Hetti, who opened their results together, are among those who got the results they wanted. After achieving an A in A-level Photography, Millie has landed a place at Plymouth University to hone her camera skills.

Sara, whose singing skills earned her a Distinction in Music, will be swapping the microphone for a magnifying glass as she starts Criminology at her “dream uni” Aberystwyth in September.

Millie Tulloch (left) and Sara Hetti (right) (Image: Sam Portillo)

Keeley Jones achieved a triple distinction in Level 3 Sport under the County in the Community Programme run by Newport County.

“I have had the results day nerves,” Keeley said. After taking a gap year out of education, she plans to accept her unconditional offer to study Sport and Exercise Science at University of Gloucester and eventually have a career in sports analysis.

Keeley Jones (right) poses with her results and David Lewis from County in the Community (Image: Sam Portillo)

Madeline Essery achieved 3 A grades and 1 B and will study Business Management at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Brody Passey will be leaving Newport for New York as she "majors" in Cyber Security at Siena College.

Head of sixth form at Llanwern Natalie Tudball said the results showed the “resilience” of the pupils who missed crucial school time and exam experience due to Covid.

“We’re just really proud of our students. I always say results don’t define a person; they show how hard you’ve worked towards an outcome. It’s been a pleasure working with them.”

Rougemont School have also congratulated their students after “another year of outstanding A-level results”.

“Our Sixth Formers have lived through the tumultuous times of Covid and have triumphed in the best possible way,” said Head of Rougemont Lisa Pritchard. “I am beyond proud of each and every one of them.”

Some A-level pupils at Rougemont School (Image: Rougemont School)

Sixty-six per cent of A-level pupils at Rougemont picked up A* and A grades.

Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd said: “Congratulations to all those who have achieved success in their exams and thank you to all the dedicated staff who guide and support our young people throughout their school careers.”

Councillor Deb Davies, the cabinet member for education, said: “I know they will have put in a lot of hard work, supported by families and their schools or educational establishments, and deserve to enjoy this moment.

“Some may not have got the grades or qualifications they were hoping for, but they need to be reassured that there is support available as they consider their next steps.”