Gwent Police received a report of a crash in Docks Way, Newport, yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, August 16, causing a lane to be closed.

The force attended the scene alongside personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service.

The crash involved an HGV and a car.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment.

At the time of the crash a lane was closed on the SDR Pill junction towards the recycling centre.

Gwent Police warned drivers that the incident may cause delays and to avoid the area.

The road has since re-opened.