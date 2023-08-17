Newport City Homes expect excavation work to begin in October 2023 with the project set to finish in spring or summer 2024.

The current network, which includes over 7km of underground pipework, has become less reliable with the passage of time and repairs.

Newport City Homes said survey work revealed “several large leaks” and some smaller ones which are causing the pipes to lose water, affecting the water pressure and temperature in Duffryn homes.

The social landlord service commissioned specialists after recent outages to carry out thermal drone imaging and heat mapping of the 1970s system.

Newport City Homes say the “complex work” will cause some unavoidable disturbance over the next year, including the potential for further leaks.

“Our teams are working hard to plan this work with minimal disruption to the local community. This includes laying the new pipes alongside the existing pipes, which will mean fewer interruptions to your supply as we work,” read a release from their website.

“However, due to the location of the pipework across Duffryn, there will be some unavoidable disruption.”

The statement added: "This essential work will improve the performance of the district heating system and offer a much better experience for you."

The organisation has written to some households about additional work and say they will write directly to residents with important updates that affect them.

Residents will continue to be credited with £20 reimbursements to their heating accounts when there is a period of more than four hours without heating and hot water, increasing by £20 for every 24 hours with a disrupted supply.