The joy was shared between students and staff at the Coleg’s Farewell Festival at the Blaenau Gwent campus.

One of the biggest success stories of the day was Amy White.

Amy, who studied Computer Science and ICT at A-level, will be joining tech giant Sony on a four-year software engineering apprenticeship after achieving her targets of A*, B and B in her results. She hopes to get a full-time job with the company and inspire women of future generations in what she describes as a “male-dominated industry”.

“I have been interested in computing from a young age. It means a lot to me [this apprenticeship] because technology has always been such a big part of my life. I really fell in love with technology during Covid because I saw how important it is to our world,” she said.

Fellow Coleg Gwent graduate Shakira Primus had an anxious wait for her results due to the college’s online system going down for an hour this morning. She’s hoping to get into the University of South Wales to study mental health nursing. “After a long nervous wait, it’s been a positive outcome and I couldn’t be happier with the grades I’ve received – it’s such an amazing feeling,” she said.

Shakira Primus is hoping to study mental health nursing at USW (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

Numerous other students have got their dream results. Archaeology student Mille Takel from Ebbw Vale said it’s a “dream come true” to make it to university, while Maths student Max Maidment-Nutt said he was happy with his results as they are “such a big part” of his life that he’s worked so hard for.

Mille Takel (left) and Max Maidment-Nutt celebrated their results (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

Principal Guy Leacey said he was proud of his students.

“They have excelled this year and they really deserve this success," he said. "I’m really pleased for everyone to be able to celebrate their results together like this.”

Education minister for Wales Jeremy Miles and MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith were both present, congratulating all the students on their well-deserved success.

Mr Smith was particularly keen to commend students who have passed the cybersecurity courses, something he had established for a fast-growing industry with lots of new opportunities.

One such student is Imran Bashir, who was awarded a distinction and two merits. He will be going onto to study cybersecurity at the University of South Wales in September. “My results were really good,” he said.

Imran got the grades to study cybersecurity at university (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

“But I already thought I was going to do well, so this was just a confirmation for me.”

The atmosphere was really positive with lots of success and support available for those whose results weren’t quite what they wanted.

Congratulations to everyone!