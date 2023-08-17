The popular pub chain alerted drinkers that the offer was a scam.

Posts had begun appearing on social media claiming to be from Wetherspoons, offering free drinks vouchers and a meal for two.

The scam advert claims the offer is due to Wetherspoon's boss Tim Martin retiring.

Wetherspoon issued a warning to its customers about the scam adverts.

The scam claims the offer is due to Tim Martin retiring (Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Posting on its website, the chain said: “We have been made aware of several social media scams on Facebook.

"These have been reported to Facebook – and we are working hard to have them removed.

"Wetherspoon does not use any social media. Any promotions on social media which appear to be from Wetherspoon are, therefore, unofficial and fake – so please do not participate or share your details with such adverts.

"We will continue to report fake pages and do apologise for any inconvenience caused by these un-associated spam accounts."

Amazon scam warning

And it is not the only scam targeting people at the moment.

An email was sent to all Amazon customers alerting them to two new scams that have been targeting Amazon shoppers.

Amazon shoppers have also been targeted by scams recently (Image: PA)

The first, a Prime membership scam, tries to convince customers to hand over their bank account information.

The second scam warns you that your account will be suspended or deleted if you do not click on a fraudulent link to “verify your account”.

These are Amazon’s top tips to identify scams and keep your account and personal information safe:

Trust Amazon-owned channels.





Always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer service, tech support, or when looking to make changes to your account.

Be wary of false urgency.





Scammers may try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they're asking. Be wary any time someone tries to convince you that you must act now.

Never pay over the phone.





Amazon will never ask you to provide payment information, including gift cards (or “verification cards,” as some scammers call them) for products or services over the phone.

Verify links first.





Legitimate Amazon websites contain "amazon.co.uk" or "amazon.co.uk/support." Go directly to our website when seeking help with Amazon devices/services, orders or to make changes to your account.