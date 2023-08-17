Selected subscribers in the UK and Canada are being asked to take part in a “limited” trial of the new update.

Oxenfree from Night School Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure are the two games currently part of the Netflix gaming trial.

Subscribers in the UK can find out if they are eligible to take part in the trial by visiting Netflix.com, logging in, and seeing whether gaming is an option.

You will need one of the following devices to be compatible with the new feature:

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices and TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN

Mike Verdu, VP of games at Netflix, said: “We are rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

“Two games will be part of this initial test: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game.

“To play our games on TV, we're introducing a controller that we already have in our hands most of the day — our phones. Members on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse.

“This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world. While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games.

“We look forward to hearing feedback from our beta testers and sharing more as we continue on the road ahead.”