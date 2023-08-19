Krispy Kreme – a multinational doughnut company and coffee house chain – has recently opened a stall on Gwent Square in Cwmbran Centre.

A brief history of Krispy Kreme

Established in 1937, Krispy Kreme began in the USA with Vernon Rudolph selling doughnuts to local grocery stores - plus cutting a hole in an outside wall and selling hot Original Glazed doughnuts to those passing by.

There are now thousands of Krispy Kreme stores worldwide – with their 1,000th store opening its doors in 2015 – including the latest addition to Cwmbran Centre.

More on the addition to Cwmbran:

The Krispy Kreme Rocket is a shuttle-style venue based on Gwent Square in Cwmbran Centre, advertising its coffee and doughnuts which are “made fresh daily”. It is accepting card payments only.

The Krispy Kreme Rocket will offer Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnuts (which have remained the same for the past 86 years) along with an array of flavours including Lotus Biscoff, Strawberries and Kreme, Chocolate Dreamcake, Salted Caramel, Cookies and Kreme, and more.

Fans of the sweet treats can buy individual doughnuts, lighter bites, four packs, six packs, dozens, bundles, and more – plus the Krispy Kreme Rocket will allow people to use the rewards scheme.

The Krispy Kreme Rocket will also offer hot drinks – including their Rainforest Alliance Certified Signature Roast – and soft drinks.

As of July 2022, Krispy Kreme cups are zero percent plastic and instead have a water-based lining which makes them fully recyclable at home.

The Krispy Kreme Rocket, on Gwent Square in Cwmbran, is open seven days a week. It is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

It is awaiting inspecting from Food Standards Agency (which will determine its food hygiene rating) and is offering delivery on JustEat and Deliveroo.