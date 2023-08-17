The Welsh Government is lowering the default limit from 30mph to 20mph on “restricted roads” – most simply described as roads in built-up areas where there are streetlights – to improve road safety.

Councils have powers to make some roads exempt from the law change if they can argue it is safe to do so.

The date for the big switch over is September 17, and on August 24 Cllr Laura Lacey, the city council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, is expected to sign off on the final list of speed limit changes and exemptions.

A council report shows 108 roads, or stretches of road, will be exempt from the 20mph speed limit and will stay at 30mph. They are:

A4042 on-slip, from its junction with Harlequin Roundabout for a distance of 70 metres;

A4042 off-slip, from its junction with Harlequin Roundabout for a distance of 85 metres;

A4042 northbound, from its junction with Old Green Interchange to its junction with Harlequin Roundabout;

A4042 southbound, from its junction with Harlequin Roundabout to its junction with Old Green Interchange;

A4042 on-slip, from its junction with Old Green Interchange for a distance of 125 metres;

A4042 off-slip, from its junction with Old Green Interchange for a distance of 135 metres;

A4051 Malpas Road, from a point 105 metres south east of its junction with Redland Street to its junction with Harlequin Roundabout;

A4042 link to Albany Street, from its junction with A4042 to a point 45 metres west of its roundabout junction with Albany Street;

A48 Southern Distributor Road eastbound, from a point 115 metres south west of its junction with Usk Way (A4042) to a point 160 metres east of its junction with Corporation Road;

A48 Southern Distributor Road westbound, from a point 160 metres east of its junction with Corporation Road to a point 65 metres south west of its junction with Usk Way (A4042);

Afon Ebbw Road;

Asda roundabout at Pencarn Way;

Azalea Road;

Barrack Hill, from its junction with Queens Hill for a distance of 12 metres north west;

Belmont Hill, from its junction with Old Hill for a distance of 80 metres east;

Blacksmiths Way, from its junction with A48 to a point 35 metres east of its junction with Nant Y Moor Close;

Broadstreet Common B4239, from a point 155 metres north east of its junction with Green Lane for a distance of 85 metres north east;

Broad Quay Road;

Broadwater Road;

Brunel Street, from its junction with Usk Way (A48) for 35 metres east;

Caerleon Road, from a point 305 metres east of its junction with Beaufort Road for a distance of 970 metres east;

Caerleon Road, from its junction with New Road for a distance of 95 metres south;

Caerphilly Road, from a point 155 metres west of its junction with Pentre Tai Road for a distance of 605 metres east;

Cardiff Road, from a point 155 metres west of its junction with Ebbw Bridge Roundabout to a point 30 metres north east of that junction;

Caswell Way;

Catsash Road, from its junction with Old Hill and Christchurch Road to its junction with Royal Oak Hill;

Chartist Drive, from its junction with Tregwilym Road (southern section) for a distance of 210 metres north west, including both roundabouts;

Christchurch Hill;

Christchurch Road, from its junction with Old Hill and Catsash Road for a distance of 660 metres;

Church Street, from its junction with Mill Parade for a distance of 230 metres east.

Clarence Place, from its junction with Old Green Interchange for a distance of 22 metres east;

Clearwater Road;

Cleppa Park;

Coast Road B4239, from a point 110 metres north of its junction with Church Close for a distance of 110 metres north;

Coast Road B4239, from a point 60 metres south west of its junction with Neville Park for a distance of 85 metres south west;

Coast Road B4239, from a point 20 metres north east of Church Road for a distance of 155 metres north east;

Coomassie Street;

Corporation Road, from a point 140 metres north of its junction with Spytty Road to its southern closed end;

Curlew Close;

Cwm Lane, from a point 95 metres north of its junction with Brunel Avenue to its junction with Groes Road;

Docks Way A48, from its junction with Ebbw Bridge Roundabout for a distance of 225 metres;

Docks Way, from its junction with Usk Way (A48) to a point 40 metres south west of its junction with Mendalgief Road;

Docks Way A48 eastbound, from its roundabout junction with Usk Way (A48) for a distance of 255 metres;

Docks Way A48 westbound, from its roundabout junction with Usk Way (A48) for a distance of 75 metres;

Duffryn Drive, from its junction with Ebbw Bridge Roundabout to a point 130 metres north of its junction with Jamaica Drive;

Duffryn Way, from its junction with Pencarn Way to a point 40 metres south west of its junction with Morgan Way;

East Bank Road;

East Way Road;

Ebbw Bridge Roundabout;

Estuary Road;

Forge Road Roundabout;

Freshwater Road;

George Street Bridge, from a point 55 metres east of its junction with Lower Dock Street to a point 50 metres south west of its junction with Corporation Road;

Goldcliff Road, from a point 290 metres south east of its junction with Chapel Road for a distance of 85 metres east;

Greenmoor Arch Way, from a point 35 metres north of its junction with Queen’s Way for a distance of 285 metres north;

Green Street, from its junction with North Row for a distance of 95 metre north east;

Greenwich Road;

Groes Road, from its junction with Cwm Lane to a point 15m north of its junction with Mountain Road;

Harlequin Roundabout;

Imperial Way, from its junction with Pencarn Way to its junction with South Lake Drive;

Kingsway northbound, from a point 70 metres north of its junction with Corn Street for a distance of 120 metres north;

Kingsway southbound, from a point 255 metres north of its junction with Corn Street to a point 70 metres north of said junction;

Lake Road;

Langland Way;

Lee Way;

Leeway Court;

Longditch Road;

Magor Road, from a point 40 metres south east of its junction with Ford Farm Lane for a distance of 320 metres south east;

Magor Road, from a point 320 metres north west of its junction with Waltwood Road to a point 490 metres south east of said junction;

Malpas Road, from a point 75 metres north west of its junction with Goodrich Crescent for a distance of 210 metres north west, including its roundabout junction with the M4;

Mariner Way;

Market Road, from a point 25 metres north of its junction with A48 to a point 15 metres south of its junction with Rockfield Glade;

Marshfield Road, from a point 45 metres south east of its junction with Ty Mawr Lane for a distance of 155 metres south east;

Meadowland Drive, from a point 60 metres south west of its junction with Camellia Avenue to its junction with A467;

Mill Parade;

Nash Mead;

New Road, from its junction with Caerleon Road for a distance of 280 metres;

New Quay Road;

North Lake Drive;

North Row, from its junction with Green Street for a distance of 685 metres;

Old Green Interchange;

Oxwich Road;

Park View, from its junction with Forge Road Roundabout to a point 75 metres south west of its junction with Park View Gardens;

Pencarn Lane;

Pencarn Way, from its junction with A48 to its junction with Duffryn Way;

Pillmawr Road, from a point 340 metres east of its junction with The Firs for a distance of 370 metres east;

Plover Close;

Ponthir Road, from a point 95 metres south east of its junction with Afon Gardens to a point 145 metres south of its junction with Forge Close;

Port Road;

Queens Hill, from its junction with Harlequin Roundabout for a distance of 90 metres south west;

Queen’s Way, from its roundabout junction with Longditch Road, up to and including the full circumference of the roundabout junction with Baldwin Drive;

Royal Oak Hill, from its junction with Christchurch Hill for a distance of 95 metres south;

South Lake Drive, from its junction with Imperial Way to its junction with Celtic Way;

Stephenson Street;

The Coldra westbound, from a point 155 metres west of its junction with A48 roundabout for a distance of 210 metres west;

The Coldra eastbound, from a point 245 metres west of its junction with A48 roundabout for a distance of 110 metres west;

Traston Road, from its junction with Corporation Road to a point 500 metres east of its junction with Caswell Way;

Tredegar House Roundabout (Pencarn Way);

Tregwilym Road (northern section), from its junction with Chartist Drive for 270 metres;

Usk Road, from a point 60 metres east of its junction with East Lynne Gardens for a distance of 185 metres east;

Usk Way A4042, from a point 125 metres north west of its junction with Granville Street to its junction with Usk Way (A48);

Usk Way, from its junction with Docks Way to its stub end.

Usk Way A48, from a point 100 metres south west of its junction with Alexandra Road to a point 200 metres north east of said junction;

Usk Way A48 eastbound, from its roundabout junction with Docks Way (A48) for a distance of 20 metres;

Usk Way A48 westbound, from its roundabout junction with Docks Way (A48) for a distance of 170 metres;

Waltwood Road, from its junction with Magor Road for a distance of 130 metres.

Waltwood Road, from a point 85 metres north east of its junction with Waltwood Park Drive to a point 60 metres south west of said junction;

West Way Road.

Council documents show that as well as generally making 20mph the default speed limit on the city’s restricted roads, ten more roads in Newport will be subject to the new lower limit.

They are:

Chapel Road, from its junction with Goldcliff Road for a distance of 160 metres;

Chapel Lane, from its junction with Llandevaud Lane for a distance of 40 metres;

Church Lane;

Goldcliff Road, from a point 585 metres west of its junction with Chapel Road to a point 290 metres south east of that junction;

Millbrook Lane, from its junction with Rectory Road and Windmill Road to its junction with Lime Kiln Court;

Llandevaud Lane, from a point 210 metres north of its junction with Lower Road to a point 430 metres south of its junction with Chapel Lane;

Llanvaches Lane, from its junction with Wentwood Drive for a distance of 210 metres;

Lower Road;

Rectory Road, from its junction with Wentwood Drive to its junction with Millbrook Lane and Windmill Road;

Tabernacle Road, from its junction with Llanvaches Lane for a distance of 200 metres.

“Due to limited street lighting [these roads would otherwise] not meet the criteria of a restricted road,” a council report reads.