Months of hard work hopefully paid off as students across Gwent collected their A-level results today.

Students from St Martins celebrate their A-level results (Image: St Martins School)

Last year the Caerphilly school won School of the Year at South Wales Schools & Education Awards.

This year, a St Martins teacher, Emma Watt was recognised as one of the region's best at the South Wales Schools and Education Awards.

Ms Watt won the Above and Beyond Award sponsored by the National Grid at a ceremony at Chepstow Racecourse on June 28.

Emma Watt on stage with National Grid’s, Education Liaison Officer, Nick South (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

Headteacher Mr Jarvis said: "Once again, we find ourselves beyond proud at what our Sixth Form students have achieved.

“Smashing pre pandemic results records despite all the challenges they have all had to endure.

“Well done what a bright future there is with such intelligent and talented individuals such as you in the world!"

Smiles all round as St Martins students collect their results (Image: St Martins School)

St Martins was not the only school in Caerphilly to be celebrating as Headteacher of Bedwas High School Stephen Diehl praised students ‘for their hard work and resilience throughout the exam period.’

On X - the social media platform formerly called Twitter - YG Cwm Rhymni said: ‘A huge congratulations to all of our pupils today. You have done brilliantly, and we are so very proud of you.’

❤️❤️LLONGYFARCHIADAU ENFAWR i’n holl ddisgyblion heddiw. Rydych chi wedi gwneud yn wych ac rydym mor browd ohonoch chi. 👏❤️

Caerphilly’s Labour Senedd Member, Hefin David said: “A big well done to each and every one of you, for all the hard work you have put in.

“If you didn’t get the results you had hoped for, there are still options out there for you. Today is just one day in the bigger picture of your life.”

However, not everything was smooth sailing today as Coleg Gwent students faced delays in receiving their much-anticipated A-level results.

Students of Coleg Gwent were due to log in and collect their results at 8am today, however due to IT issues some were left waiting.

Worried friends and family of students at the college believe this placed them "at a disadvantage to students all over the UK".

The proportion of students receiving top grades has fallen from last year but remains higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 27.2 per cent of entries were awarded either an A or A*, down from 36.4 per cent in 2022 but up from 25.4% in 2019.

Around one in 11 (8.9 per cent) of entries received an A*. This is down from around one in seven in 2022 (14.6 per cent), but higher than the figure in 2019, which was 7.7 per cent.

The overall pass rate (grades A* to E) was 97.3 per cent. This is down from 98.4 per cent in 2022 and also below 2019, which was 97.6 per cent. It is the lowest figure since 2008, when it stood at 97.2 per cent.

Some 76 per cent received a C or above, down from 82.6 per cent in 2022 but just above the pre-pandemic figure of 75.9 per cent in 2019.

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has also fallen this year, according to UCAS.

A total of 414,940 applicants have gained a place at university or college, down 2.6 per cent on the same point last year.

For 18-year-olds in the UK, 230,600 applicants have been accepted, down 3.1 per cent on last year.

GCSE results will be announced on Thursday, August 24.