Gwent Police want to speak to Logan James, 27, from Gelligaer, about offences committed in Caerphilly on Sunday, July 23.

Logan James, 27, from Gelligaer (Image: Gwent Police)

In a statement, police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate Logan James, 27, from Gelligaer.

"We would like to speak to him to assist our investigation into a report of public order offences in Caerphilly on Sunday, July 23, at around 4.40am.

"Anyone with any details on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300240908.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."