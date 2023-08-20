Award-winning chef, Larkin Cen, is returning to the site of his first restaurant at Celtic Manor Resort to launch a unique pop-up dining experience.

Larkin Cen entered MasterChef in 2012 and got through to the finals. Since running a restaurant in Celtic Manor, he has gone onto open restaurants in Bristol and represent Wales on the Great British Menu.

He has created a special Monkey King dining concept for selected dates at Celtic Manor’s PAD restaurant, formerly known as Cen, which was recently awarded an AA rosette.

The Monkey King is a famous character in an influential Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The aim of the dining experience is to transport some famous Asian dishes west to Wales, allowing people to enjoy the unique flavour profiles of classic Oriental cuisine using locally sourced ingredients.

The Monkey King menu features appetisers such as mapo tofu and chicken and bacon tsukune followed by a classic Sichuan hotpot, as seen on the BBC’s Great British Menu in 2022.

The showpiece Sichuan hotpot is a classic Chinese banquet dish served family style where raw meats and vegetables are skilfully prepared and brought to the table for diners to cook themselves in a bubbling, fiery hotpot.

The unique dining experience will be finished off with dessert choices of salted duck egg custard bao or miso marshmallow, and - in line with tradition - a classic iced chrysanthemum tea.

Larkin Cen said: “Chinese cuisine is split into many regions and Sichuan food is now becoming very popular across the globe.

“I’m always keen to develop new dishes and bring new concepts to give diners a totally fresh experience.

“The sharing nature of the hotpot goes to the heart of so much Asian cooking and is a fantastic way to enjoy great food together.”

The Celtic Manor team have also created some special Asian cocktails to complement the menu including a Japanese Highball, Singapore Sling, Roku Cooler and Tokyo Mary.

Monkey King will be available at the resort’s PAD restaurant on:

Thursday, September 21;

Friday, September 22;

Thursday, November 9;

Friday, November 10.

The Monkey King menu is £69 per person and - as it's a sharing concept - tables will have a minimum of four guests and a maximum of six.

People can find out more or book at celtic-manor.com/offers/dining-the-monkey-king-menu/