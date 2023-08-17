Marcus Jenkins was last seen around on Tuesday, August 15, in Caerphilly. He is said to be from Senghenydd.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Marcus, who was last seen at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 15. Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"He is described as six foot tall and of slim build and has dark brown hair and a scar on his left cheek.

"Marcus was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and white Nike trainers and a red jumper with an ‘Originals’ logo on it.

Marcus Jenkins, 20 (Image: Gwent Police)

"He has known links to Seaford in East Sussex.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300274954.

"Marcus is also urged to contact us to confirm that he is safe and well."