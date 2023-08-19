Whether you're cycling to work or you are taking your bike out on the weekend for a spin in the sun, safety is a huge factor for cyclists.

But according to comparison platform Idealo, south Wales and Newport in particular is one of the safest areas for cycling in the UK.

Newport - which was named the safest place for cyclists in the UK - saw only seven road accidents per 1000 residents in the past five years, equating to a total of just 2,298 in total.

Newport has only recorded just over 2000 cycling accidents in the past five years. (Image: Getty Images)

This was nearly 500 less than the next best city, Reading, which saw 2,742 accidents recorded (8 accidents per 1000 residents) in the past five years.

Newport wasn't the only south Wales city to make the list.

Cardiff was named the third safest city for cyclists in the UK, with Swansea being named fourth best.

Idealo said: "Safety is a huge priority for cyclists, especially for those who regularly cycle on busy roads in city centres.

"Keeping an eye out for cars whilst navigating junctions, roundabouts and busy roads can often be stressful."

Safest places to cycle in the UK

The top 10 safest places for cycling in the UK, according to Idealo, are:

The top 10 safest places for cycling in the UK according to Idealo. (Image: Idealo)

Newport Reading Cardiff Swansea Southend-on-Sea Stoke-on-Trent Liverpool Leicester Sunderland Bristol

Bristol was named the best place for cycling in UK by Idealo - based the number of cycle trails available, weather conditions, number of road accidents per year, as well as the percentage of residents that cycle regularly.