A dispersal order will be in place in Rhymney between 4pm, Thursday, August 17, and 4pm on Saturday, August 19.

This is the second dispersal order placed on the town in a week, with another order in place last weekend.

It comes as a boy was arrested and a number of others involved in disorder committed last week identified. They are said to be being dealt with as investigations progress.

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

A boy, 15, has been arrested (Image: Google Maps)

The area effected by the order (Image: Google Maps)

A Gwent police spokesperson said: "A dispersal order covering parts of Rhymney will come into effect at 4pm today.

"The order will remain in place until Saturday covering Rhymney High Street, Goshen Street, Tan-y-Lan Terrace, Memorial Park, Rhymney RFC and the surrounding area.

"We’d like to thank those who observed last week’s dispersal order and as part of our ongoing operation to tackle anti-social behaviour we have issued a further dispersal over the next couple of days.

"Officers will be patrolling this area for support."

Inspector Lysha Thompson added: “Following the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, a number of others involved in last week’s disorder have since been identified and we will be dealing with them.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”