Across Wales, the proportion of A and A* grades achieved this year was 34 per cent compared with 40.9 per cent in 2022 and 26.5 per cent in 2019 before Covid-19, according to PA. This comes after many grades during Covid were inflated, with results based on teacher assessment rather than the more traditional exams.

The minister has championed the decision to keep the extra support from Covid available, citing the fact that AS-levels were taken during the pandemic. In Wales, these grades still contribute to the final A-level results.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “The approach we have taken in Wales, which is similar to the approach taken in Scotland and Northern Ireland, has been to set grade boundaries broadly speaking at the midway point between the 2019 results and the 2022 results.

“What we need to make sure is that we are moving step-by-step back to the sorts of arrangements that we had in place in more normal times.

Education minister Jeremy Miles MS (left) and MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith (right) were present at Coleg Gwent this morning (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

“I think by next year we will have reached there. It will be a decision which Qualifications Wales take and they are planning on making an announcement in September.”

The Welsh education minister was at the Coleg Gwent Learning Zone in Ebbw Vale this morning as lots of students received their A-level results, with 98 per cent awarded a pass grade of A*-E.

The education minister was keen to congratulate the students he met at Coleg Gwent on their successes, as well as those across the country.

“It’s been a really tough few years for some of these young people and this is a real milestone,” he said. “I’m sure all the families are relieved.”

He was quick to highlight the support available for those who didn’t quite get the grades they wanted, commending the team at Coleg Gwent for their advice and understanding for those students. “There’s a really good team here – able to reassure the students and support them to find other options,” he said. “My message to people in that situation is don’t be disheartened. Have a chat with your teachers and advisers. There are plenty of options.”

He seemed particularly impressed with the range of subjects the students are taking at university, highlighting cybersecurity and health and social care as specific high points. “There have been some really creative options, and it is really nice to feel that positive buzz and be around everyone celebrating.”

MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith was also present at Coleg Gwent, and like the minister, he praised the hard work of the students and said they really deserve the success. He was quick to champion anyone who had or will be studying cybersecurity. “That’s a course I established not too long ago. I wanted to do that as it’s a growing industry with lots of new job opportunities available,” he said.