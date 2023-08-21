The Old Green Murals were completed in 1975 as a tribute to the Monmouthshire Railway and Canal Company, then based in central Newport.

The mural's creator, renowned London artist Kenneth George Budd, also completed the Chartist Mural that was controversially demolished in 2013.

The Old Green site bore special importance as a link between the riverfront and railway station and one of the main arteries of the city’s trade.

The mural opposite the entrance to the underpass, depicting the scene of a florist, has already started to crumble.

More than 2,500 residents gave their thoughts on the potential roundabout revamp in a survey conducted by Transport for Wales and the organisation said it understood the cultural and historic value of the art.

Newport Conservative campaigner Michael Enea, who has previously raised concerns over the site, said: “A massive chunk of this iconic mural is already missing.

"With every spell of bad weather and every storm that passes over, more pieces of this fabulous mural are crumbling away. It is heartbreaking to see.”

Sabah Al Ghani, 24, from Maindee, said: “It needs to be repaired. The council need to preserve the history.”

Sabah Al Ghani (Image: Sam Portillo)

Newport City Council has previously suggested that it may be possible to partly “relocate or replicate” the murals at the Old Green Roundabout.

Mark Burman, 44, from Maindee, said: “They could tidy it up, make it look a bit better. I doubt they have to get rid of the whole thing.”

Mark Burman from Maindee (Image: Sam Portillo)

Newport Conservative campaigner Michael Enea said: “A massive chunk of this iconic mural is already missing. With every spell of bad weather and every storm that passes over, more pieces of this fabulous mural are crumbling away. It is heartbreaking to see.”

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said views on the future of the murals had been sought as part of extensive plans by the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to revamp the Old Green Roundabout.

"Results of the consultation are still being finalised and next steps in terms of the murals’ long-term future will be considered once the results are completed," they said.

"The council recognises the current condition of some of the murals.

"We have erected fencing around one in order to minimise potential further damage, and are investigating further protection and restoration measures."