When you get out the vacuum to do the big clean, hoovering your fire alarm probably isn't your first thought.

However, an expert at Wickes, Chris Moorhouse, has now advised Brits that it should be part of our cleaning routine - not only to get rid of dust but to save lives too.

How often should I vacuum my fire alarm?





Fire detection devices, like smoke and heat alarms, alert us early and save lives.

But they must be installed and maintained correctly.

The expert at Wilko advises that you should be vacuuming your fire alarm at least once every six months to prevent the build-up of dust.

They also suggest using the soft brush attachment to do this by running it along the sides and face of the device.

Chris Moorhouse has also shared seven fire safety mistakes to avoid that could be putting your home at risk.

Fire safety mistakes to avoid making in your home

1. Relying on smoke alarms alone

The Wilko expert commented: “As the name suggests, a smoke alarm detects smoke and should be fitted in all rooms where a fire could start. Heat alarms, on the other hand, detect increases in temperature and are better for steamy, smokey or dusty rooms such as bathrooms, kitchens and workshops.

“Smoke alarms on their own are not sufficient as a home fire detection system. Every home also needs a heat alarm in the kitchen.”

3. Not having enough devices

Chris noted that installing a fire detection device in the kitchen and then at the top of the stairs are the most crucial areas - you should ideally install smoke detectors in any room where a fire could start.

He explained: "This includes any room where you leave devices plugged in, especially unoccupied rooms.

“Electrical devices are the fourth most common cause of fires in the home. Any room that houses white goods or where you charge electrical devices should have an alarm fitted.”

4. Removing the batteries

“90 people die each year because their alarm batteries were either flat or missing. You should routinely replace batteries," the Wilko expert shared.

"It’s usually advisable to do this once a year but refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.

“In addition to this, your home insurance may be invalid if you are deemed not to have taken proper fire safety precautions. This includes removing the batteries from an alarm.”

5. Using an inadequately tested alarm

UKCA or CE marks are legal requirements and this indicates that fire safety products have been adequately tested to UK and EU safety and performance standards.

Chris advised: "Check your alarms feature one of these essential symbols.

“Your alarm may also feature a kitemark. These give extra assurance about the quality and reliability of the alarm.”

6. Not testing your detectors regularly enough

We should be testing our smoke alarms at least once a month, according to the Wickes expert.

However, Chris notes that some manufacturers suggest you test them weekly.

He added: "You should do this by pressing the button until the alarm sounds as this tests both the power supply or battery, motherboard, sensor and sounder.”

7. Not checking device expiry dates

“Some people are dangerously unaware that fire detectors have expiry dates. Much like other household items, fire alarm functionality may degrade over time," Chris continued.

“For this reason, British Standard guidelines recommend that all fire alarms should be replaced after a maximum of ten years. Bear in mind different manufacturers provide different warranties so please refer to the datasheet or manufacturer website.

“If your alarm doesn’t show a replacement date on a label, it may not meet all of the essential safety requirements and we would recommend you replace it as soon as possible.”