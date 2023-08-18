A missing 20-year-old man has been found after a desperate search.
Marcus Jenkins had last been seen on Tuesday, August 15, in Caerphilly. He is said to be from Senghenydd.
At the time the Marcus was urged to contact the police to confirm that he is safe and well.
Today Gwent Police confirmed that the 20-year-old has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
