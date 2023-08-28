Celebrate the new season with a cosy, mid-week getaway. Whether it’s a one-night stopover or a four-night mini break, you and your loved ones can enjoy lazy mornings, leisurely lunches and rejuvenating spa days at Aztec Hotel and Spa. However you choose to spend your time, check out feeling relaxed and re-energised.

Included in the autumn break package are a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of champagne in your room on arrival, a £30 per person, per night dinner allowance in the restaurant, as well as a full English breakfast each morning. Guests will also be able to enjoy spa access throughout their stay and take advantage of a 10 per cent discount off any pre-booked treatments.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night stay start from £115 per person.*

Based on two people sharing, prices for a two-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.*

Based on two people sharing, prices for a three-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.*

Based on two people sharing, prices for a four-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.*

*Subject to availability, Prices may vary.

Family-friendly breaks – for making precious memories

School’s out, plans are in. For those searching for an autumn half-term adventure in Bristol, Aztec Hotel and Spa provides the perfect base for a family escape. The award-winning hotel also boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests.

Children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child is treated to their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained. In the restaurant, young diners will also find a delicious menu filled with a wide selection of family-favourites.

Dog-friendly rooms – the pawfect base for four-legged friends

As dog lovers, the team at Aztec Hotel and Spa take care of canine companions from the moment they check-in to the moment they ‘wag’ their tail goodbye. The hotel has dog-friendly, ground-floor rooms and beloved pets receive their very own comfy bed as well as an exciting ‘Waggy Tails’ welcome pack – complete with food bowl, poop bags, a towel and locally-sourced personalised dog biscuits.

All four-legged guests are welcome in the hotel’s bar and lobby areas, while also enjoying the outdoor space surrounding the property. Just a short drive away, guests will find an array of nature reserves and dog-friendly amenities.

Taste the season – featuring delicious afternoon teas and sparkling Sunday lunches

Sweeten up your day with a delicious afternoon tea served in Aztec Hotel and Spa’s award-winning Curious Kitchen restaurant. Served daily and beautifully presented, the artisanal sandwiches include tasty seasonal flavours and high-quality ingredients, while guests will need to leave room for a selection of cakes and desserts including fluffy plain and early grey scones, served with strawberry preserves and Cornish clotted cream.

Prices are as follows;

Traditional afternoon tea - £32.00 per person*

Sparkling afternoon tea - £37.00 per person *

Champagne afternoon tea - £40.00 per person*

Traditionally Sunday is a day of rest, so let the hotel’s team of talented chefs do all the work by serving up a wholesome Sunday lunch. Packed full of locally sourced ingredients and flavours to suit all tastebuds, guests can enjoy a fantastic dining experience at the hotel’s award-winning Curious Kitchen restaurant. Choose from roasted ‘rare’ beef, roasted beetroot and local goats curd risotto or why not sample the Indian spiced potato and onion cake? The roast dinner offering also includes all the traditional trimmings, from homemade Yorkshire puddings to a medley of seasonal vegetables.

Sunday roasts start from £20 each*

*Subject to availability. Prices and ingredients may vary.

Things to do this autumn

With its luxury spa and Curious Kitchen restaurant, Aztec Hotel and Spa offers an ideal base for guests looking to explore Bristol, Bath and beyond. With breathtaking countryside and an abundance of hidden treasures, visitors can take in the warmth and wonder of Bristol’s charm, with its exciting attractions and picturesque views.

Home to stately homes, grand palaces and great open spaces, there’s plenty to discover in and around the local area. Keep the trip alive with history and culture by visiting the city of Bath. Witness the colours of autumn with a visit to Clifton Suspension Bridge or enjoy a romantic walk around Bristol Harbour. For a family adventure, why not take the kids to The Wave or West Country Water Park?

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Aztec Hotel and Spa, please call us on 01454 201090 or email reception@aztechotelbristol.co.uk.

The autumn packages have also been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of award-winning hotels.