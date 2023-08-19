A MAN is alleged to have raped a woman.

Sean Dobbs, of Newland Way, Monmouth, will stand trial in January next year.

On August 18, at Cardiff Crown Court, Dobbs, 34, denied three charges including threatening a person with a bladed article and burglary, along with alleged rape of a woman.

The offences are said to have taken place in July.

Dobbs, who is currently in custody, pleaded not guilty to all charges.