SIX people have been taken to hospital after an air ambulance was called to a crash in Blackwood.
Gwent Police was called to a two-way crash near the crossroads of High Street, Waun Borfa Road and Pengam Road in Pengam at around 9.40am yesterday, Thursday, August 17.
Officers attended the scene alongside the Welsh Air Ambulance, the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Six people - four men, a boy, and a girl, were taken to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries aren't thought to be life-changing or life-threatening, according to the force.
The two-way crash involved two cars causing the road to be closed for five hours.
At the time of the road closure Gwent Police advised those travelling to avoid the area and to find alternative routes for their journey.
The road reopened at around 2.50pm yesterday.
