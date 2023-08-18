A RIDER has been arrested in Newport on suspicion with intent to supply.
Gwent Police announced today that a Surron bike was located in the Maindee area of Newport.
The force said, 'these bikes are not welcomed in our committees.’
The rider was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and the investigation is ongoing.
