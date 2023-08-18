Gwent Police announced today that a Surron bike was located in the Maindee area of Newport.

The force said, 'these bikes are not welcomed in our committees.’

The rider was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and the investigation is ongoing.

Rider arrested with intent to supply in Maindee, Newport (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Another Surron bike located in the Maindee area of Newport.

“Rider arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, the investigation is ongoing.

“These bikes are not welcomes in our committees.”