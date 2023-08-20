Well, members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club certainly are if this selection of pictures for our theme of 'rock' is anything to go by.

A heart on a rock at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Natasha Ann

At the Lonely Shepherd which overlooks Gilwern. Picture: Lynsey Hinchcliffe

Chaser rocking out at Glastonselfy in Risca. Picture: Sam Davies

A rock making a good resting place for Eddie on the Blorenge on a windy day. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

A helpful sign on the Wye Valley Walk near Chepstow. Picture: David Barnes

A rock with a kestrel on it at Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece

Moss on a rock near Keeper's Pond. Picture: Theresa Hayes

Colourful mineral-stained rock among the tips at Pwll Du, Blaenavon. It's the iron minerals which produce the different colours. Picture: Alan Underwood

The Prince of Wales Bridge from Diver's Rock. Picture: Terry Winter

Llanfoist rock on top of the Blorenge. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?