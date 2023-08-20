ARE you ready to rock?

Well, members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club certainly are if this selection of pictures for our theme of 'rock' is anything to go by.

South Wales Argus: Heart: On a rock at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Natasha Ann

A heart on a rock at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Natasha Ann

South Wales Argus: Family: At the Lonely Shepherd which overlooks Gilwern. Picture: Lynsey Hinchcliffe

At the Lonely Shepherd which overlooks Gilwern. Picture: Lynsey Hinchcliffe

South Wales Argus: Band: Chaser rocking out at Glastonselfy in Risca. Picture: Sam Davies

Chaser rocking out at Glastonselfy in Risca. Picture: Sam Davies

South Wales Argus: Dog: A rock making a good resting place for Eddie on the Blorenge on a windy day. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

A rock making a good resting place for Eddie on the Blorenge on a windy day. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

South Wales Argus: TAKE CARE: A helpful sign on the Wye Valley Walk near Chepstow. Picture: David Barnes

A helpful sign on the Wye Valley Walk near Chepstow. Picture: David Barnes

South Wales Argus: ROCK: With a kestrel on it at Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece

A rock with a kestrel on it at Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece

South Wales Argus: Moss: On a rock near Keeper's Pond. Picture: Theresa Hayes

Moss on a rock near Keeper's Pond. Picture: Theresa Hayes

South Wales Argus: Colourful: Mineral stained rock among the tips at Pwll Du , Blaenavon. It's the iron minerals which produce the different colours. Picture: Alan Underwood

Colourful mineral-stained rock among the tips at Pwll Du, Blaenavon. It's the iron minerals which produce the different colours. Picture: Alan Underwood

South Wales Argus: View: The Prince of Wales Bridge from Diver's Rock. Picture: Terry Winter

The Prince of Wales Bridge from Diver's Rock. Picture: Terry Winter

South Wales Argus: Sign: Llanfoist rock on top of the Blorenge. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

Llanfoist rock on top of the Blorenge. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?