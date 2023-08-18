Emergency services were notified of a factory unit on fire in the Nash area of Newport at around 7.48pm on Monday, August 14, and a joint investigation is to be launched by the police and fire service into the fire.

Pictures released today, Friday, show that inside the industrial unit is a sea of black wrecked objects with the fire not sparing one piece from ruins.

The Newport industrial unit is a sea of black wrecked objects (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Outside images show that the building has been left in tatters with vehicles also being destroyed by the blaze.

Drone shots captured the fire raging through the roof of the industrial unit.

The fire has wrecked the industrial unit (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

It is still unknown at this stage whether the blaze was deliberate or accidental.

Multiple fire crews attended the scene to extinguish the fire.

Initial crews faced a "significant fire" and those who lived close to the blaze were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Drone images of the Newport fire (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters used specialised equipment to battle the "significant" fire, which could be seen for miles.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 7.48pm on Monday, August 14, 2023, we received reports of a commercial fire on Nash Mead in Newport.

“Multiple crews from across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

The industrial unit is in tatters (Image: Newsquest)

“The fire was managed by using specialist equipment including a water bowser and an aerial ladder platform.

“A stop message was received at approximately 12.41am on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.”

The fire caused Nash Road near the Mazda Garage to the bottom of Meadow Road to be closed and also from Glan Llyn Roundabout near Land Rover towards Queensway.