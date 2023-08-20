Sophie Shuttleworth’s life changed forever in July 2022 when she put into an induced coma for three and a half weeks at The Grange University Hospital and was left “fighting for her life.”

Sophie in hospital (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

The 31-year-old from Newport, who has now been in hospital for a year, thought she had sunstroke as she was being violently sick and “had the worst headache” of her life.

On July 22, 2022, Ms Shuttleworth was put into an induced coma for three and a half weeks at the ITU unit at The Grange University Hospital.

Sophie's 31st birthday in ITU at The Grange gardens (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

In a bid to help Ms Shuttleworth get private rehabilitation and a motorised attachment for her wheelchair her brother Robert Shuttleworth and friends from rugby team Pill Harriers took part on the three peaks challenge on July 29 and 30.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “What the boys have done for me is incredible.

“To see the effort they have gone through to make sure this three peaks challenge was organised and achieved, has not only meant the world to me but proven that I have to keep fighting.

"If they can do all this for me and smash it then I too can smash life.

The boys on their 3 peaks challenge (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

“I want to say a massive thank you too all the boys but in particular my brother, Carl Barnett and Leigh Hussain as they worked tirelessly to make sure they achieved their goal of not only £10k but £35k from donations and sponsorship from local businesses.

“I can't thank them all enough. I didn't expect it at all and I just know that there are more opportunities and possibilities now with that funding to be able to get the equipment and private rehab I need in order to get my life back.”

Ms Shuttleworth’s dad Stephen drove the team up to Scotland to take on Ben Nevis, then onto Scarfell Pike in the Lake District, and they finished off with Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon. And they did all of this within the space of just 24 hours.

Friend Carl Barnett, who took part in the challenge, said the endeavour was about supporting Ms Shuttleworth, who he described as “a remarkable young woman.”

The boys took on the three peaks challenge on July 29 and 30 (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

“Sophie holds a special place in our hearts as she is the sister of one of our friends and group members Robert and her father Stephen (our old coach)," he said.

“Witnessing the generosity of individuals and companies who have contributed to this cause has been truly heart-warming.”

Sophie Shuttleworth with brother Robert Shuttleworth and dad Stephen Shuttleworth (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

Ms Shuttleworth, a beautician at Newport salon MJS Hair and Beaty, was in ITU for 94 days.

The beautician, who is now able to speak, would spell out words to her family on a board with letters in a way to communicate with them.

Ms Shuttleworth has a GoFundMe page which you can view here.