We’ve teamed up with events experts Evvnt to showcase your local listings to more than 4,500 places.

Whether you want to advertise a gig, festival, sports session or even a jumble sale this summer, you can do it on our What’s On Events Calendar.

You can submit your event for free and it will sit on our website along with a listing.

Director of Digital Transformation for Newsquest, Morgan Stevenson said: “We’re excited to partner with Evvnt to power our local events offering for all of Newsquest markets.

“Evvnt replace traditional event calendars with dynamic event marketing automation platform which syndicates events’ content to multiple event listing sites and calendars as a service.

“These exciting features are perfect to support our communities to enjoy what’s going on locally.”

How to submit a listing for a local event

To promote your event, head to the main navigation at the top of our website, click on ‘What’s On’ and then ‘Local Events’.

Next, click on the ‘Promote Your Event’ button on the top right and submit your event directly to your local events calendar.

Can I pay to have an event to be featured more prominently on the website?

Yes you can, premium options are also available to have your event featured more prominently on the site, syndicated across the largest network of listing sites, published in our newspaper’s events page and more.

There’s also a one-off premium plan, or you can select one of the 'Monthly' subscription plans which are discounted up to 50 per cent for those with regular events schedules.

Enhanced listings receive in-depth stats and results, with revenue and click-tracking from your own event dashboard.

Premium event marketing includes:

Event syndication to listing sites, calendars, and targeted music sites to get your event maximum exposure

Search Engine Optimization to ensure your event shows up everywhere your attendees are looking, especially on Google

Detailed reporting with information on site traffic and click-throughs to your links. You can see exactly where your attendees came from and how much revenue has been driven from each listing site

Pricing is tailored to the event and your needs.