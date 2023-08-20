After a busy school year full of hard work, assignments and exams, many students will be anxiously waiting to see what grades they got in their GCSEs ahead of their move into A-levels.

WJEC, Wales' largest awarding body, said: "Results Day is a big day for learners, but it’s important to stay relaxed and to keep things in perspective.

"Whether you’re collecting your GCSE or A-level results – remember that you’ll have a range of options and pathways available to you, whatever your grades!"

In most circumstances, students will be required to head to school to collect their results.

So you don't miss the big day, here is the date of when GCSE results day will be held in Wales in 2023.

When is GCSE results day 2023 in Wales?





GCSE results day 2023 in Wales will take place on Thursday, August 24.

Students who will also be able to collect their results on Thursday (August 24) will include:

Level 1/2 Vocational Awards and Certificates;

Entry Level;

Level 1&2 Certificates (Latin and Additional Maths);

Language Pathways;

Skills Challenge Certificate – Welsh Baccalaureate Qualification National/Foundation;

Cymraeg Gwaith.

What happens if you can't pick up your GCSE results from school?





If you are unable to pick up your results from school, you should contact your school.

They can then either inform students of the results via post or a phone call.

How to appeal your GCSE results?





Unhappy with your grades or think there may be an error in your GCSE results?

Well don't worry, you can appeal them.

According to WJEC all you need to do is talk to staff at your school or college and they will be able to offer you advice and guidance.

The WJEC website reads: "Your school or college may request one of our ‘Post Results Services’.

"You must give your permission to your school and college before they apply for a post-results service on your behalf."

There are three post-results services available which look at reviewing your grades:

Access to scripts - the WJEC provide an electronic copy of your exam papers

Review of marking - the WJEC review their marking to ensure your work was marked accurately in line with the mark scheme

Clerical re-check - a check is done to make sure all marks have been included and added up correctly

The WJEC website adds: "If, following a review of marking, your school or college believes there is still an error, they can submit an appeal on your behalf."