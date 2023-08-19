The annual road race from Blaenavon to Pontypool Park attracts hundreds of runners.

Connor Herbert, Cameron Manley, Harri Pugh, Che Preece and Rhys Davies are members of Cwmbran Boxing Club.

They asked their friends and family for sponsorship for Action for Children, based at Tafarn Newydd in New Inn.

The money will be used to take a group of local children and young people on a weekend of fun activities.

Jackson Jones, one of the young people going on the trip, visited the gym in Northville with two adults from the charity to thank the boxers.

Hannah Carpanini manages the charity's out-of-school services.

She said: "We support children and families with children with disabilities, complex health and behavioural needs. We support children from birth up to 18."

Karen MacInnes, a business support officer at Action for Children, said: "It's fantastic. It's going to be used for the residential weekend this weekend where the children are going away."

Ms Carpanini added: "We are heading to Cae Glas, which is a lodge just on the outside of Barry. Any remaining funds will be used to provide additional activities, so community-based activities for the children to have the opportunity to engage with such as watersports, swimming and horse therapy, and activities of choice.

"So it's about being person-centred and the children having choice and control of what they wish to do while also providing respite for the families."

On how the charity felt that Cwmbran Boxing Club raised money for them, she added: "I just think it's absolutely incredible. I feel it's so heartwarming. We feel really touched and honoured that they've chosen us."