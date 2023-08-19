The clip shows the moment an Asian Hornet decapitates and then eats a wasp - all in a few seconds.

The footage was shot in Capel-le-Ferne in Folkestone by beekeeper and pest controller Simon Spratley.

Kent was recently declared as the 'mainland front-line' in the battle to stop the killer species from launching a full UK-wide invasion.

Asian Hornet devours a wasp on the 'UK frontline'





What is an Asian Hornet and what does it look like?





The yellow-legged hornet is non-native to the UK and is actually from South East Asia.

Also known as the Asian Predatory Wasp, the insect can consume 50 honey bees a day, with a swarm of insects capable of killing a hive of 30,000.

You are most likely to see it near bee hives and tends to be sighted in the south of England between February and November.

The hornet has distinctive yellow legs, a velvet brown or black body and its abdomen is almost entirely dark except for a dark yellow segment, according to the Asian Hornet Action team.

The Asian Hornet was caught in Capel-le-Ferne in Folkestone by beekeeper and pest controller Simon Spratley, who captured the moment it devoured its prey on camera. ( SWNS) (Image: SWNS)

The news follows an ongoing fight in the Channel Islands 'frontline' with hundreds of nests being destroyed annually in a bid to stop them decimating the native bee population.

However, fears have now emerged that the Asian Hornets could be establishing a fresh route from the continent by targeting the coastline around Kent.

The area, where the hornet was initially discovered on August 6, has been monitored by Defra and NBU teams since it was discovered.

Mr Spratley, from Shepway Bees, and others from Marsh Aperies, have also been in Capel trying to track the insects – and they believe there could be multiple nests.

He filmed the moment one of the bugs caught and started eating a wasp on Saturday, August 12 while he was out tracking the hornets.

The beekeeper described the footage as “horrifying” and says it shows how much of a threat they are to other insects.

He says the area where they are tracking makes it really difficult to find the hornets and nests, adding it is like “looking for a needle in a jungle”.

“The problem is, the terrain is so unforgiving that there is no real way of pinpointing one nest. Because we think there are multiple nests, it is sending out a confusing signal,” he said.

“They normally fly in a straight line back to their nests but the problem with the area we are in is that the straight paths lead for about five metres and then we lose them in the undergrowth.

“Not all the hornets are going in the same direction so it is either a different path to each nest or there are multiple nests with hornets in different hives competing for food.”

The beekeeper also predicted that the Asian Hornets have been in this area undetected for about a year.

The beekeeper thinks that the Asian Hornets have been in this area undetected for about a year. ( SWNS) (Image: SWNS)

“We think they have been there for a while, more than a year unnoticed,” he said.

“The area is uninhabited and only has one path in and out which is really rugged so you cannot just venture off the path to go anywhere, there are brambles everywhere. It is like looking for a needle in a jungle. We are also pretty sure there is more than one nest.”

Mr Spratley and the other four people looking for the nests do not want to interfere with the work of the NBU.

“The NBU are doing a very good job but did not understand why they could not find the nest,” he said.

“I had never been down to the location but it took us this weekend just gone to appreciate why they are still here. It is on a cliff-end, it has massive trees and is full of lots of brambles.

“We are going to try to track and try to pinpoint one. Three or four of us will then go to that area at night to see if we can identify the location and help out the NBU. We are not trying to take over and will stop when we find where the nest is for the NBU to do their work and remove it safely.”

He added: “I was initially concerned because I thought it cannot be that hard to find based on what we have done before but the environment these hornets are in is so demanding and overgrown.

“I am hugely surprised the NBU has not used the trained beekeepers in the British Bee Keeping Association to form a larger group of trained people who have their own kit to come and help with the search.

“It is in everybody’s best interest to get rid of them. I think a larger team needs to be involved.”

How many Asian Hornets have been sighted in the UK?





There have been five confirmed sightings of the insects in the county this year – in Dover, Gravesend, Folkestone, Whitstable and Deal – with the most recent being caught in Capel-le-Ferne.

In 2023, there has been 16 confirmed sightings in the UK.

Defra’s Chief Plant and Bee Health Officer Nicola Spence said: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian Hornets.

"That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any sightings in Folkestone as Asian hornets have been confirmed in the area.

“While the Asian Hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, they can cause damage to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.

“Please continue to look out for any Asian Hornets and if you think you’ve spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online. Asian Hornet nests will be smaller at this time in the year, but we are still asking people to be vigilant.”

What to do if you see an Asian Hornet

The Asian Hornet, which is more than double the size of the wasp, can be seen clinging to the wasp and decapitating it in the video. (DEFRA/PA) (Image: Defra/ PA)

Following the sightings, health and wellness expert, Jay Riggs from Zeal CBD, has issued their expert advice on what to do if you are stung by one.

Jay said: “If you’re stung from a regular hornet, their sting generally causes mild symptoms, but can be a lot more uncomfortable and more swollen than a bees’ sting.

"But getting stung by an Asian hornet will hurt a lot more, particularly as the toxicity is greater than most stinging insects.

"Its sting can be described as a feeling similar to being stabbed by a red-hot needle. Where the needle punctures the skin, it can swell severely and ache for a few days."

"Asian hornets are likely to sting when they feel threatened and a single Asian hornet can sting once or multiple times," Jay added.

"If you are near a nest, or unsure of the species, it’s best to avoid going anywhere near as sometimes hornets swarm, resulting in multiple stings all at once.

"To be sure, it’s always best to call an expert to remove a nest if you see one.”

What to do if you’re stung by an Asian hornet

If an Asian hornet stings you, it is important to immediately wash the area thoroughly with soap and cool water, the health expert advised.

You should apply ice to slow the venom spreading further.

The hornets don't leave a stinger so you will not need to worry about removing one.

Here's what you should do if you see or are stung by an Asian Hornet ( David Crossley/Defra) (Image: David Crossley/Defra)

Jay went on to say: "If you have been stung multiple times or notice signs of an allergic reaction then it is important to seek medical attention.

"If you’re in any further pain take an antihistamine or apply hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion to reduce the stinging and itching sensation".

When should you see a doctor after an Asian Hornet sting

If you have been stung and you start to have trouble breathing or find yourself wheezing or having shortness of breath, you might be having an allergic reaction.

Jay recommends finding a doctor if your throat starts to feel tight and you have difficulty swallowing.

If you have an allergy to wasp, bee, hornet or yellow jacket stings, you should always carry a bee sting kit and know how to use it.