TWO PEDESTRIANS were taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in a Monmouthshire village last weekend.
The incident happened in Wesley Way, Devauden, at around 12.20pm on Sunday, August 13, Gwent Police have confirmed.
Police officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The police confirmed that the crash involved a car and two pedestrians.
"The pedestrians were taken to hospital for treatment – their injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening," a spokesperson said.
