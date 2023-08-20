Jo Henley, who recently celebrated turned 50, has been passionate about crafting since she was a little girl when her mum passed her skills onto her.

“I’ve always loved to sew, knit, and crochet,” said Mrs Henley.

“My mum taught me at a young age, and it was something that we did together.

“I noticed it was really difficult to buy fabric locally – it’s nice to be able to feel the fabric because not everything will do what you want it to.”

Many years ago she'd looked into taking over a business but it was outside her budget, so the plans were put aside, and life continued with Mrs Henley busy with family life, including supporting a son with autism and caring for her mother.

During lockdown, tragedy struck when Mrs Henley lost her mother.

“My mum became unwell and I made her go and see a doctor,” explained Mrs Henley.

“Three weeks later she died with liver cancer – it was very sudden.”

Suddenly Mrs Henley found herself with more time as she mourned her mother and her son, now aged 15, not needing as much support as he had when he was younger.

A house was left behind for Mrs Henley and her two older brothers - they sold this and split the money between them.

“We paid our mortgage and my husband, Andrew, said ‘why don’t you open the fabric shop you wanted?’” said Mrs Henley.

“And it was like something just clicked."

Within two months Mrs Henley had found a unit at Brittania Enterprise Centre in Blackwood and opened her shop – Mam’s Fabrics – on August 10, 2021.

The Blackwood business has grown over two years, with the stock more than quadripling, and has brought together the crafting community.

“The support from the community has been incredible," said Mrs Henley.

“Some of my customers have become close friends; they’ll come in for fabric and we will spend an hour chatting away.

“I learn about their families, their childrens exam results... a lot of people I really look forward to coming through the door.

“It reminds me a bit of when I was a child - my mum would take me to the local shop and they’d have sweets ready because they knew we’d be there.”

Along with selling fabric, Mrs Henley also runs Chatty Crafters between 4pm and 6pm on Wednesdays (although this is on hold for the summer holidays allowing her time with her family).

People can pop along for some company and a cuppa while they craft; the group welcomes anything handcrafted with one member coming along to sketch.

“We’ve built a little community,” said the self-confessed chatterbox.

“Maybe once kids are back in school people might be looking for something to do and come along.”

She added that she thinks Mam’s Fabric filled a “gap in the market” and that there seems to be growing support for shop local. As Mam's Fabric is a small unit it allows her to offer affordable prices as her overheads aren't too high (compared to larger outlets).

The unit has free parking "right outside the door" with many popping in for a chat and some fabric on rainy days. She also runs a loyalty stamp programme.

Mrs Henley recently celebrated the businesses two-year anniversary, on August 10, with cake, a raffle, plus an exclusive discount as part of the festivities.

“There were lots of people in and out,” said Mrs Henley.

“I just want to say thank you to the people in the area, surrounding areas, and local craft groups – they’ve all been so supportive.”

Mam’s Fabrics in Blackwood is open from 10am to 6pm Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays and Mondays.