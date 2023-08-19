Mark’s momentous occasion took place during The Rollercoaster Club of Great Britain weekend when he returned to the Pembrokeshire theme park which he has been visiting for over two decades.

“This rollercoaster has always held a special place in my heart, and I’m extremely grateful to Oakwood Theme Park for providing such an exhilarating experience,” he said from his home in Ebbw Vale.

“It was overwhelming for me to take my 5,000th ride on the newly tracked Megafobia, along with all my friends from the rollercoaster club of Great Britain and with the Oakwood Theme Park staff cheering me on.

"I’m now looking forward to reaching my next milestone which is completing 5,000 rides on this newly tracked coaster."

Mark has an unwavering dedication to the Megafobia and even has a tattoo of the ride on his right arm. The rollercoaster has been a firm favourite among enthusiasts since its opening in 1996 as a result of its thrilling twists, turns and exhilarating drops.

The Rollercoaster Club of Great Britain, which is an organisation dedicated to promoting and celebrating the love for rollercoasters, organises a special event at Oakwood Theme Park every year. This year members from all over the country gathered to witness Mark Lewis reach his 5000th-ride milestone.

“I’ve been a member of the Rollercoaster Club of Great Britain since 1994, and have been riding Megafobia since the ride first opened in April 1996,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve done three charity events, the longest one being riding Megafobia for 40 hours over five days. And ever since my first ride, I’ve been counting my rides on this amazing wooden coaster and am absolutely thrilled to have reached the incredible milestone of 5,000.”

Phil Verbinnen, Park Director at Oakwood Theme Park, congratulated Mark Lewis on his achievement.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this momentous occasion with Mark,” he said.

“His dedication and passion for Megafobia is truly remarkable and we’re so proud to have provided him with countless thrilling experiences over the years. We look forward to welcoming him back for many more rides in the future.”