Osmund Wambeek, 37, cracked his tooth when biting into a Daim bar - but only learned he was no longer registered with his dental practice after contacting them following the accident.

He was then given a list of other dentists in the Newport, Blackwood and Caerphilly areas – but couldn’t find a single one that could treat his broken tooth.

"One practice told me to ring them next month as they had nothing available, and another told me their waiting list was over 500 patients," he said.

After calling multiple practices, Mr Wambeek has still not been able to find a dentist to help him.

Osmund Wambeek (Image: Supplied)

"This is a first world country, and it’s like being in a third world country," he said. "It’s disgusting the way they are treating people."

Mr Wambeek was told he had been removed as a patient at his previous dentists as it was said he had missed two appointments in 2019 - a claim he disputes.

Mr Wambeek has contacted his Senedd member for Newport East, John Griffiths, to outline his concerns at his removal from the practice, and has been provided with a contact to make a complaint as well as how to contact the NHS regarding dental treatment.