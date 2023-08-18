Specially trained firearms officers, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and Gwent Police officers all attended the scene in Corporation Road, Maindee, at around 10.30pm last night, Thursday, August 17.

A 34-year-old man from Newport and a 44-year-old man from Cardiff were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. They remain in police custody.

A large police presence was seen along Corporation Road, with both ends of the road reportedly closed off.

Enquires into the incident are ongoing and the force are urging those with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2300276630.

“You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”