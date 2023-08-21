Adam Lloyd Noble, 27, subjected his former boyfriend to horrendous abuse, telling him, “you come to court you will see what happens,” “I will make sure you do not drive a train again” and “If I see you in court you will not have a face.”

But Judge Shomon Kahn said he accepted that Noble had made the threats as a result of his autism and ADHD.

Noble, of Ebbw Vale, had pleaded guilty at magistrates court on July 17 to charges which included harassment and criminal damage, committed between January and February, and witness intimidation, committed on July 9.

Noble had terrorised his ex-boyfriend to the point the victim had to install CCTV at his home and was considering upping sticks and moving to get away from him.

In one instance, Noble left 80 messages on his ex’s phone and told him, “I am going to go through your ****ing door”, “I’m going to get the boys to smash your van up tonight”, and “I am going to make your life a misery.”

The most serious offence was witness intimidation, which Judge Kahn emphasised during sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on August 18.

“You have to recognise how serious your offending is,” said Judge Kahn.

“You persistently messaged your former partner, you went to his house and damaged his cameras and you caused him to think about whether he should move away.

“On July 9, you made very specific threats saying ‘see what happens if you go to court’, and ‘you will not have a have a face left’.

“Witnesses should feel safe and know they can give evidence without these threats being made. They should not feel pressured and threatened. It strikes at the heart of the criminal justice system when this happens.

“If you do this, you should expect a prison sentence, however your case is exceptional. Because of your medical condition you got into this state and lost proportion and control, and were unable to keep to appropriate boundaries required.”

For harassment, Judge Kahn gave Noble a four-month in prison sentence.

For intimidating a witness, Noble got ten months. The sentences are to run consecutively and were suspended.

Noble was also put on alcohol treatment for nine months and in place of a surcharge and costs was made to pay compensation of £600.

Judge Kahn finished by saying: “I have shown mercy. You need to take the chance I have given you.”

