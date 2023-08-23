Danny Robinson, 27, would refer to his ex-partner as "a ****ing ***ch" as he demanded their children contact him.

In one terrifying episode, the victim picked up the phone thinking it was her father-in-law, only to find it was Robinson on the other end.

In 2021, Robinson went on a brutal attack of his former partner of seven years and mother to his two children, destroying her phone and leaving her with two black eyes and a swollen head before she lost consciousness.

For this he was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

However, the custodial sentence and orders placed on him didn’t stop Robinson who would persistently call his ex-partner demanding to see the children.

In one tirade, after Robinson was told by his ex that he was not allowed to contact her, he replied: “Don’t get like that with me. I will come for your ****ing windows.”

When he was eventually arrested in July for the latest offences, Robinson was found in a house in Cwmbran huddled in a ball under a bed.

The victim described how her life has been destroyed by Robinson. She suffered such severe stress she had to quit her job as a dinner lady, she has sleepless nights, and in one tragic period she was unable to see her parents due to fear of crossing Robinson’s path on her way to their house.

The judge, Recorder Aidan Eardley KC, placed Robinson under an immediate custodial sentence because he viewed him as highly likely to reoffend and as someone who refused to accept the seriousness of his breaches. Mr Eardley was also concerned about Robinson’s anger issues.

Robinson, of Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty at magistrates court on July 13 to charges of sending a malicious communication and breach of a restraining order.

The offences were committed in the first half of 2023.

At Cardiff Crown Court on August 18, Robinson was sent to prison for eight months.

The sentence is to run concurrently with the sentence of battery and criminal damage committed in 2021. Robinson will serve half in custody and, on release, be under post-sentence supervision for a year.