THE Maindee, in Chepstow Road, recently reopened on Wednesday, August 9, after receiving a £215,000 facelift.

The popular pub has undergone a complete interior transformation, which includes a brand-new bar area, furniture, wooden flooring, soft furnishings, fixtures and fittings throughout.

Inside the newly refurbished pub (Image: Houston)

When you enter the pub/hotel you will be greeted by manager Emma Lewis, who has run the pub for the past 18 months alongside her partner, John, and team.

It is in a perfect central position, as the pub is located only 2km from the centre of Newport. The National Roman Legion Museum is 10 minutes' drive away and the Newport Transporter Bridge is within a short driving distance of the hotel.

The pub also boasts rooms, giving guests an affordable option to rest their heads.

Outside The Maindee on Chepstow Road (Image: Houston)

At the economy hotel guests can have breakfast in the bar and can enjoy European and Italian meals at Villa Dino within five minutes' walk of the property.

Prices at the hotel start from just £42.

Guests can enjoy a variety of drinks at the pub including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions and sport lovers can watch both Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

The pub is set to host a regular schedule of entertainment such as karaoke, games, clubs, quiz nights and live music.

The Maindee received a £215,000 facelift (Image: Houston)

As manger, Ms Lewis’ first aim for the newly decorated pub is to raise money to have a defibrillator installed on-site.

Speaking to the Argus Ms Lewis said: “We are also getting a defibrillator as we have some elderly customers who we worry about.

“It’s like a family here, it’s such an easy going pub and everyone helps out each other.

The Maindee is run by manager Emma Lewis alongside her partner, John, and team (Image: Google Maps)

“We have teenagers playing darts with older people, it is really lovely to see, it is a proper community pub.”

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, a division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 175 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales.