Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

Entries poured in for all of the categories this year, so we have decided to take a closer look at the finalists for the Volunteer of the Year award.

Jack's Appeal - ABUHB

Jacks Appeal ABUHB is a community defibrillator (AED) charity set up by the parents of 15-year-old Jack Thomas, from Blackwood, who died of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in 2012.

The appeal is now also recognised as an NHS Wales equipment supplier and continues to expand and grow with fundraising and donating activities.

The impact of Jack's Appeal reaches as far as north, mid and west Wales, and even Scotland.

The appeal also fundraises to replace consumables such as adhesive chest pads that have been used on a patient suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest to relieve the burden on the NHS/AED owners.

The most used Jacks Appeal AEDs are located in the centre of Newport - at Le Pub and the McCanns Rock Bar.

The current fundraising total since the inception of the charity stands at more than £280,000.

Stephen Marshall - St John Cymru

Stephen Marshall, the nominator says, gives up "endless amounts of his own time to volunteer with St. John Cymru".

Mr Marshall's nominator said: "There are so many local children teenagers and adults who are now qualified health care professionals who will say they owe it all down to Stephen.

"He volunteers endlessly every Tuesday teaching and running the classes in Newport.

"In his spare time, he does paperwork for the St. John County ensuring that events can continue safely, he is often welfare officer for these children."

Anthony Wilkins - Sparkle

Mr Wilkins has been volunteering with Sparkle (South Wales) for more than a year.

Sparkle is the official charity partner of Serennu Children’s Centre, providing specialist leisure activities and clubs to children and young people with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties.

Mr Wilkins works with the grounds and maintenance team at the centre and helps out in any way that he can, volunteering three days a week, every week.

His nominator described him as "a conscientious, kind and dedicated volunteer who is vital to the running and maintenance of the centre".

"Any free time he has he uses to volunteer at the centre.

"Tony works tirelessly to ensure the centre is in the best condition for the children and young people that attend."