Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Ember Seren Sparkes was born on July 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 07lb 12oz. Her parents are Lucy Hawkins and Ryan Sparkes, of Griffithstown, and her siblings are Lana, 10, and Jacob, six.

Cairo Campbell was born on July 25, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Daniel Campbell and Sophie Jones, of Newport, and siblings are Carson, four, and Kacie, eight.

Leo Francis Davies-Fry was born on June 30, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. He is the first child of Jessica Davies-Fry and Garrod Fry, of Cwmbran.

Maya Grace Larcombe was born on July 30, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. she is the first child of Emma and Craig Larcombe, of Newport.

Leo Christian Parry was born on August 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 8oz. His parents are Emma Rogers and Chris Parry, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Levi, 15, and Lacey-jae, ten.