Panorama Bungalow, on Leigh Road in Trevethin, Pontypool, is run by Llantarnam-based firm Expanding Horizons as a residential care unit for six adults with mental health issues, learning disabilities and other complex needs.

It has asked Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission for an extension to the front and rear of the property to provide enhanced facilities including a new kitchen, laundry, larder and staff room. There will be no increase to the number of occupants.

The 1930s-built home is on a 960 square metre site, with the bungalow having an internal floor area of 157 sq m, while there is a 13.3 sq m detached outbuilding and the proposed extension will be 39 sq m.