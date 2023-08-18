However, one drove have scuppered the plans of a couple of police community support officers (PCSOs) tonight.

Reports are coming in of a small group (a drove) of pigs on the loose in Rogerstone.

We are not telling porkies, the animals are currently making merry in the Lavendar Street area of Afon Village, Rogerstone.

Hot on their curly tails are the PCSOs from Gwent Police who, according to latest reports from the scene, are "still chasing the pigs around".

The curious incident of the pigs in the Newport housing estate has yet to hit viral status, but some will remember the Twitter (as it was) phenomenon of the '30-50 feral hogs in a Arkansas man's back garden' back in 2019.

In recent weeks, escaped animals have hit the headlines elsewhere in Gwent.

A neighbourhood in Abergavenny recently saw the police called to apprehend an escaped sheep.

The animal was reported by eyewitnesses to have started attacking nearby targets - including people - during its shortlived sojourn in Llanfoist in July.

Gwent Police were contacted for comment on how the chase is progressing.