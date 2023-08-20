Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee this week approved a bid from United Welsh for 152 homes on the former Windsor Colliery site.

The development will go some way towards addressing a shortfall in new builds identified by the council’s own development plan.

Neighbours had raised concerns about privacy and traffic congestion, but these were rejected by council planners.

Following the committee’s decision, Lynn Morgan, executive director of development, assets and sustainability for Caerphilly-based United Welsh, said she was “delighted that we’ve received planning consent to bring 152 new homes to Abertridwr”.

An artist's impression of homes at the proposed Windsor Colliery development in Abertridwr. Credit: United Welsh

“This will be a multi-tenure development that includes affordable homes for rent, and purchasing opportunities for first-time buyers and people wanting to own a home again, she added.

“All the homes will also be off-gas and built to high levels of energy efficiency, as part of our commitments to reduce our carbon footprint and provide homes that are more cost effective for residents to live in.”

The land is currently council-owned and sits south of Ysgol Ifor Bach. A new access road will be built alongside the school grounds and run north to south through the development.

The 152 new homes will be built on a site set aside for housing by council planners in their local development plan, and should help address ambitious targets to complete 575 properties annually.

“We are excited to help meet the demand for more quality homes within the borough and we look forward to starting work on site,” Ms Morgan added.