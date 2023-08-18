Her passing was announced in a statement released by her agent where it was revealed she died "peacefully" last Saturday.

She was apparently in the company of her husband, best friend and carer during her last moments.

Jane made her first appearance on the BBC soap as Anita back in 1997.

The statement from the EastEnders star's agent read: "It is with profound sadness we must announce the passing of Jane Whittenshaw, a much loved and highly respected client of over 30 years. She slipped away peacefully on Saturday last, with her husband Hugh, best friend Rebecca and carers at her side.

"As well as an esteemed client, Jane was a dear friend, who was generous to a fault and great fun to be around.

"She was an immensely talented actor and a voice superstar, who leaves an extraordinary legacy of over 500 radio plays, courtesy of multiple stints on the BBC Radio Rep and many independent productions.

"She was a true professional, an absolute joy to work with and loved by all who did so. We offer our sincerest condolences to Hugh and the family."

Jane also made appearances on other popular programmes and cult classics like The Bill, Silent Witness, Grange Hill, The Green Wing and Call The Midwife.

Her last role was in 2022 when she appeared in All 4 series I Hate You. She also acted for the Royal Shakespeare Company on stage and was also a member of the BBC Radio Drama Company, recording some 400 plays.