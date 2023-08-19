During the summer in the UK, we are sometimes treated to an hour or two of sun each month among the constant downpours and thunderstorms.

Walking your dog in the sun is so enjoyable, it is completely fair to wander off from the path with your best friend.

However, avoiding wheat and barley fields is best advised, as your dog can actually inhale parts of the crops that can cause serious problems.

Highcliff Veterinary Practice posted on their Facebook: "Warning.

"We would like to draw your attention to the hazards of dogs running through crop fields, in particular wheat and barley fields.

"We had a recent case seen by vet Sarah where a dog had inhaled a ear of barley.

"Unfortunately, despite best effort we were unable to remove the entire ear of barley via endoscopy and we had to refer the dog as an emergency.

"The specialists at the referral centre were unable to retrieve the barley endoscopically and the dog had to have a part of the lung removed. Thankfully the dog has made an excellent recovery so far but we thought it was worth highlighting the risks of running though crops.

"We have included a picture of the ear of barley sitting in the lung on the CT scan image."

Couldn’t find many fields of standing crop on dog walk today and it’s only 3rd August pic.twitter.com/y5s4ssD4gD — Rob Sanderson (@GrainStorageRob) August 3, 2020

The dangers of crop fields

Unfortunately, grass awns or grass seeds from various types of plants like barley and wheat can be a serious threat to dogs in summer.

When barley heads ripen beyond green, the awns on the head can break off and get in your dog's eyes or ears or indeed up inside their feet.

These foreign bodies can also enter your dog’s body through orifices such as the nose, mouth and ears, resulting in internal injury. For example, they can travel through the gastrointestinal or respiratory tract, where they can cause life-threatening damage.

They can make their way to an internal organ – for example, entering via the nose and migrating along the trachea (windpipe) – and can ultimately lead to lung collapse. In the most extreme cases, this can prove fatal.