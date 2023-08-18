CAERPHILLY Fire Station is hosting an open day this month for anyone interested in becoming an on-call firefighter.

The station, located on Waun Fach Street, Caerphilly, will be holding its BIG 999 Day between 11am and 3pm tomorrow, Saturday August 19.

Fire service recruitment staff will be on hand to answer any questions attendees may have about the role.

Visit South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's website for more information about on-call firefighters.