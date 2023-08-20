THE current 100ml limit on liquids allowed through airport security is set to be relaxed in 2024.
The changes set to be introduced by the Government will also see travellers no longer required to carry the containers in clear plastic bags or remove tablets and laptops from hand luggage at checkpoints.
The change comes as all major airports across the UK will be forced to install new scanners which give security staff more detailed images of what is in passenger bags.
London City Airport became the UK’s first major airport to see CT scanners installed and hand luggage limits relaxed earlier this year.
Other major airports will see the rule changes introduced in 2024.
But until then, there is still a 100ml limit on liquids in most airports across the UK.
So if you are planning on travelling anytime soon, here are the current rules when it comes to liquids you can take through security in UK airports.
Liquids in hand luggage rules in UK airports
Current airport security rules were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with homemade liquid bombs.
What classes as a liquid?
According to the Gov.uk website liquids include:
- All drinks, including water
- Liquid or semi-liquid foods (for example soup, jam, honey and syrups)
- Cosmetics and toiletries
- Sprays (including hairspray and deodorants)
- Pastes,
- Gels
- Contact lens solution
- Any other solutions and items of similar consistency
What are the restrictions if you do take liquids in your hand luggage?
If you do take liquids in your hand luggage, they must follow these guidelines:
- Containers must hold no more than 100ml
- Containers must be in a single, transparent, resealable plastic bag, which holds no more than a litre and measures approximately 20cm x 20cm
- Contents must fit comfortably inside the bag so it can be sealed
- The bag must not be knotted or tied at the top
- There is a limit of one plastic bag per person
- You must show the bag at the airport security point
Liquids in containers larger than 100ml are not allowed through security even if the container is only part full.
Exemptions to the liquid rules
The Gov.UK website says you can take liquid containers larger than 100ml through security under the following circumstances:
- They are for essential medical purposes
- Are for special dietary requirements
- Contain baby food or baby milk
You can also take liquids bought at an airport or on a plane (such as duty-free) through security if:
- The items are sealed inside a security bag when you buy them
- The receipt for the items is sealed in the security bag and visible
You must not open the security bag until you reach your final destination.
