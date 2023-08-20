The changes set to be introduced by the Government will also see travellers no longer required to carry the containers in clear plastic bags or remove tablets and laptops from hand luggage at checkpoints.

The change comes as all major airports across the UK will be forced to install new scanners which give security staff more detailed images of what is in passenger bags.

London City Airport became the UK’s first major airport to see CT scanners installed and hand luggage limits relaxed earlier this year.

Other major airports will see the rule changes introduced in 2024.

Do you know the current rules when it comes to liquids allowed through airport security. (Image: Getty Images)

But until then, there is still a 100ml limit on liquids in most airports across the UK.

So if you are planning on travelling anytime soon, here are the current rules when it comes to liquids you can take through security in UK airports.

Liquids in hand luggage rules in UK airports

Current airport security rules were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with homemade liquid bombs.

What classes as a liquid?





According to the Gov.uk website liquids include:

All drinks, including water

Liquid or semi-liquid foods (for example soup, jam, honey and syrups)

Cosmetics and toiletries

Sprays (including hairspray and deodorants)

Pastes,

Gels

Contact lens solution

Any other solutions and items of similar consistency

What are the restrictions if you do take liquids in your hand luggage?





If you do take liquids in your hand luggage, they must follow these guidelines:

Containers must hold no more than 100ml

Containers must be in a single, transparent, resealable plastic bag, which holds no more than a litre and measures approximately 20cm x 20cm

Contents must fit comfortably inside the bag so it can be sealed

The bag must not be knotted or tied at the top

There is a limit of one plastic bag per person

You must show the bag at the airport security point

Liquids in containers larger than 100ml are not allowed through security even if the container is only part full.

Currently you are unable to take any more than 100ml of liquid through security in most UK airports. (Image: PA)

Exemptions to the liquid rules

The Gov.UK website says you can take liquid containers larger than 100ml through security under the following circumstances:

They are for essential medical purposes

Are for special dietary requirements

Contain baby food or baby milk

You can also take liquids bought at an airport or on a plane (such as duty-free) through security if:

The items are sealed inside a security bag when you buy them

The receipt for the items is sealed in the security bag and visible

You must not open the security bag until you reach your final destination.