This relates to the 'No Return' parking sign, which usually states 'No return within one hour' or a similar amount of time.

To allay some fears of running afoul of the law, a theory test expert has shared what the sign means.

The TikTok account theorytestpractice has made a video clearly explaining the sign, which has received 3.3 million views so far.

What does the 'No Return' parking sign mean?





In the video, they are standing in front of a 'No Return' sign which reads: "Mon-Sat 9.30am to 5pm. 1 hour. No return within 2 hours".

They explain the sign as follows: "Between Monday and Saturday, half past 9 until five o'clock I can park here for one hour.

"But I'm not allowed then to drive away again and come back to these spaces for another two hours."

Another example of this sort of sign might say 'Two hours - no return within one hour' which just means you can park in the spot for up to two hours, but you can’t return and park there again within one hour.

The TikTok video brought many people to comment that they now understood the sign.

One said: "Am I the only one who never understood 'no return within' until now".

Another put: "Finally after 12 years in the UK now I understand the exact meaning of these signs".

Many people were complimentary with one saying they had "learnt something new" and one joked they had "forgot to read for a little bit there".