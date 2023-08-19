The house, which was located on Redland Street, between Malpas Road and the A4042, was badly damaged by the fire, an eyewitness told the Argus.

Fire crews were still at the scene at around 7am, the fire having broken out in the early hours of the morning.

Pictures from the scene suggest that damage to neighbouring properties is limited, though this has yet to be confirmed.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police have been contacted for additional information.