In a four-star review, the Evening Standard said: "There are too many silly moments to count, but there are also unexpectedly profound ones."

The Times said it was "multi-layered, flipping between light and dark".

The nine-episode reality series, released earlier this week, follows the heavyweight world champion as he retires from boxing and embraces family life at their family home in Morecambe.

Everyone has a plan until they get their own reality show.



At Home With The Furys is only on Netflix. 16 August. pic.twitter.com/OGG5zYoFKj — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 12, 2023

Fury, who his wife Paris and their six children, was diagnosed as bipolar in 2017, and has struggled with depression, anxiety, alcohol addiction and cocaine abuse.

The Independent's Rachel McGrath awarded the series three stars, writing: "Netflix don't seem to have realised that the lead star being bored isn't the best starting point for a series about family life.

"And yet, as At Home With The Furys unfolds, I found myself unexpectedly empathising with Fury. But the show has a long way to go before reaching the dramatic heights of its reality TV predecessors."

She continued: "His existence is one of wild juxtapositions. Fury likes taking the kids camping near his house. When he travels on a budget airline, he's mobbed by fans within seconds of stepping off a plane. But Netflix's focus is on the banal; between Selling Sunset-style shots of Morecambe, the boxer picks up dog poo, works out with dad John, and unwraps socks on his birthday.

"Bubbling below every scene are Fury's mental health struggles... His issues were at their peak when he had suicidal thoughts during his first retirement in 2015, and the show documents the underlying fear that this could happen again."

Fury's brother Tommy and his influencer partner Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on Love Island, also make appearances in the show.

There was less enthusiasm for the series from the Guardian's Jack Seale, who described it as "sappingly dull" in a two-star review.

"Like a middling journeyman boxer, the series suffers on account of its sluggish reaction time," he suggested. "Two of the later episodes focus on Tyson's attempt to lure Anthony Joshua into an all-British title fight, in a rehash of what was a major boxing story when it happened.

Eddie Hearn reacts to Anthony Joshua saying he's carrying heavyweight boxing: "Tyson Fury is fighting a guy from MMA who's never had a boxing match before, so he's not really doing a lot for the heavyweight division, is he?"



[🎥 @MatchroomBoxing] pic.twitter.com/o61HMQ0o84 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 13, 2023

"The long time lag and the known outcome - a deal will never be struck - make those scenes stale, but they come after the halfway point in the season, by which point At Home With the Furys is starting to run out of material."

But Carol Midgley of the Times praised the docu-series, writing: "One of the reasons it works is because it is multi-layered, flipping between light and dark, with no one taking themselves too seriously.

"But at the same time there is a serious point: Tyson's mental health."

In her four-star review Midgley suggested the show occasionally "feels scripted", noting the Furys know that "the cameras are on them and perhaps act up for them".

"Apparently there were points when he wanted to cancel the documentary. But ultimately they are an extraordinary family who have managed to remain ordinary. Fury has a net worth of £51 million and they're still drinking Echo Falls. I like them for that."