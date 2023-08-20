The pictures, which were taken by Jeff Donovan, show the leisure centre hall now open to the elements.

The roof tiles have been removed and the water slide, a favourite of many children young and old down the years, stands among the rubble - the swimming pool looking eerily empty.

It is not likely to be long now before the slide is removed and the final piece of the Newport Centre crashes to the ground and is swept away.

Bands and acts such as David Bowie, the Smiths and Motorhead once graced the Newport Centre. These days, the only sounds you can hear are diesel engines and falling rubble.

The centre closed on March 27 after years of serving the city as a swimming pool, leisure centre and an entertainment centre.

A fenced area has been put up between Newport Centre and the Kingsway shopping centre car park.

A small area has been kept open to the public for pedestrian access past the site.

Newport City Council documents show the dismantling and demolition of the centre is scheduled to be completed in early September.